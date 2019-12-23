UrduPoint.com
Dubai Customs To Create Procedure Guide For Expo 2020 Exhibitors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2020 exhibitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Dubai Customs has announced its developing a customs procedure guide to assist Expo 2020 Dubai exhibitors in gaining further insights on the different services available to them. It has also appointed and approved a customs clearance system as an authorised economic operator in coordination with the Expo office.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division, said, "We work hard to ensure best services and facilities are delivered to participants in EXPO 2020. Reducing their clearance time is our priority. Now exhibitors can complete their registration online without a need for a physical visit to the customs centers. We will also facilitate permits of restricted goods issued by local and Federal entities.

"

"Procedures for temporary admission of goods to be exhibited at EXPO 2020 will be refined and made easier," he explained, adding that they will not be subject to any customs duties.

"We have also dedicated a customs channel to make clearance for any goods related to EXPO 2020 in record time following the best international practices and standards," Al Khaja noted.

In conjunction with the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs will host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in cooperation with the World Customs Organisation. It will be organised for the first time in the region and will take place in Dubai from 10th to 12th March 2020.

