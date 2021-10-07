Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) In conjunction with the launch of EXPO2020 Dubai, Dubai Customs achieved another feat and topped the IdeasUK Platinum Index obtaining 12 platinum accreditations, including nine with full mark, an unprecedented achievement in public and private sectors worldwide.

Dubai Customs enhanced this performance by winning the Idea of the Year and nine other international awards from IdeasAmerica 2021. The leading Government Department won six golden awards, which is the first time Dubai Customs has won so many golden awards in IdeasAmerica’s finals.

The awards include the golden award for best CEO supporting corporate innovation, to Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, the golden award for the Idea of the Year for creating a virtually managed counterfeit goods recycling process. The golden award for Best Environmentally Friendly Innovation went to Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation Division, and Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department. The Creative Employee Award went to Saeed Al Katbi and the team of the IPR Department.

In addition, Dubai Customs won the Best Safety and Security golden award, which went to Eng. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department. The golden award for Best Communication Coordinator went to Maitha Khalaf, and the Golden award for Best Coordinator of Corporate Innovation Systems went to Majid Al Zarouni.

Dubai Customs also won the IdeasAmerica 2021 special annual award, which went to Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Centre Senior Manager and Khalid Al Zarouni, Innovation Officer.

The launch of the 4th phase of the first Innovation League by Dubai Customs has catapulted creative ideas.

"Innovations and breakthroughs are gaining more important here, especially after hosting EXPO2020 Dubai, the greatest show in the world and the celebration of human creativity," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Director-General of Dubai Customs.

"We keep pace with this magnificent event following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which calls for creating an environment conducive to creativity and innovation, essential to human prosperity. This helps Dubai outstand in providing unparalleled services to traders and investors. In our 50th year and Golden Jubilee, we move steadily to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and other national plans. Our leadership has paved the way through the launch of 50 bold projects."