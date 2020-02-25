Dubai Customs transactions grow 44% in 5 years to 13 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The number of customs transactions completed by Dubai Customs has grown to a record 44 percent in five years (2015-2019) to 13 million at the end of 2019 from 8.9 million in 2015, reflecting a robust national economy and the pivotal role Dubai plays as a global trade hub.

It also showcases the modernity and sophistication of the smart services of Dubai Customs, which has been touted by the World Customs Organisation as a model that should be followed worldwide.

There were 10.6 million customs declarations completed in 2019, which had the lion’s share of growth of Dubai Customs transactions at 82 percent. This was followed by customs insurance refund requests, which rose by eight per cent to one million requests. Vehicle clearance certificates went up four per cent to reach 572,000 certificates, inspection transactions grew four per cent to 463,000, and company registration applications rose by two per cent to 201,000 companies.

During the evening tour to the Customs Declaration Management and the Control Room, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, stated that 99 percent of customs transactions in 2019 were completed online through the Dubai Customs smart and electronic channels (12.8 million transactions out of the total 13 million transactions).

The tour was part of regular inspection visits plan put in place to ensure the smooth running of customs centres and customer service centres across Dubai.

Musabih added, "Developing the control room is continuous to ensure even better linkage with all risk indicators and smart systems. There are 23 security customs systems in the control room that work around-the-clock to oversee the performance of 500 cameras in 25 customs centres in Dubai and all inspection and shipping operations, and respond to different calls and enquires. Recently, a feature for vessel and suspected shipment tracking was also added."

The Director-General of Dubai Customs applauded the high level of coordination and integration between different departments towards facilitating customs transactions and securing the borders in fulfilment of the vision of the leadership.

During his evening tour, Musabih was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Clients Management Division; Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department; Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department; Majid Al Ali, Acting Director of Customs Declarations Department, and a number of heads of departments.