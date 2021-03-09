Dubai Customs, U.S. Consulate discuss cooperation in protecting intellectual property

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Keeping in mind Dubai Customs’ efforts to enhance cooperation with American diplomatic missions on protecting intellectual property rights, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, received a delegation headed by Philip Frayne, U.S. Consul-General to Dubai.

The meeting took place in the presence of Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director for Policies and Legislation at Dubai Customs, and Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of the Corporate Communication Department, and from the American Consulate side, Dillon Clancy, Political and Economic Officer, Peter Mehravari, Regional Intellectual Property Attaché, and Francis Peters, Principal Commercial Officer.

The U.S. delegation applauded Dubai Customs’ efforts to combat counterfeiting and protect the rights of American brand owners.

Musabih reaffirmed Dubai Customs’ keenness to boost cooperation with the US diplomatic missions in support of the commercial relationships between the UAE and the US. The United States is Dubai’s third-largest trade partner, with AED31.

7 billion of mutual trade in the first half of 2020.

"We not only seize counterfeit goods but also recycle them to protect the environment and to make use of them in other aspects. By protecting the rights of brand owners, we help boost Dubai’s standing as a global hub for tourism, travel and trade following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to move into the next 50 years with knowledge and outstanding performance. Dubai Customs completed 16 million transactions in 2020 growing 23 percent compared to 13 million transactions in 2019. Also, we have managed to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and turned the challenge into an opportunity," Musabih said.

Frayne said, "The cooperation that we have received from Dubai Customs to help protect American brands is excellent and we look forward to strengthen cooperation in the years to come. So I want to congratulate Dubai Customs for all that they have done in combating counterfeiting coming through Dubai."