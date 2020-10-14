Dubai Customs wins 7 ‘Ideas America Awards’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Customs won seven new "Ideas America Awards" in 2020.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of the Dubai Customs, honoured the winners during a virtual ceremony.

The awards are in recognition of the efforts of the Dubai Customs in advancing corporate innovation worldwide in the categories announced by Ideas America, during its virtual training summit on 25th September.

The awards included four in innovation and three for distinctive executives and employees, including the first place or Gold Award for "Idea of the Year" under the "Team Category," which was won by Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of the Customs Development Division at the Dubai Customs, and his team, for their project, entitled, the "Cross Border e-Commerce."

Ahmed Anbar Al Falasi, Senior Inspection Officer, won the first place for "Idea of the Year" under the "Covid-19 Category" for his project, entitled, "The Clear Inspection Shield."

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Support Department, won the second place or the Silver Award for "Idea of the Year" under the "Breakthrough Innovation Category" for his project, entitled, "The Mega X-Ray Scanner."

Shamsudeen Bakhit, Senior Maintenance Officer, won the second place for "Safety Idea of the Year" under the "Covid-19 Category" for his project, entitled, "The Customs Safe Passage Booth."

Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Innovation Centre, won second place in the "Executive Leadership of the Year" award.

Maryam Al Shamsi, Senior Manager of Client Services Development, won the third place or Bronze Award in the "Communication Excellence of the Year" award.

Nayla Darwish won the Bronze Award for "Best Programme Administrator of the Year."

"At the Dubai Customs, we keep pace with the latest technologies to turn our workplaces into innovative spaces inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We raised the bar high as bigger commitments are now on our shoulders, to meet the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, prepare ourselves for the Expo 2020 Dubai, and actively participate in the fourth industrial revolution," Musabih said.

Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at the Dubai Customs, said, "These innovative ideas highlight our prudent leaders’ interest to advance everyone towards innovation and turn Dubai into the smartest city in the world. We expect Dubai to become an international hub for innovators and inventors."

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at the Dubai Customs, said, "The innovation methodology developed by the Dubai Customs has proven its validity and efficiency in the face of many challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic."

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Support Department, said, "We always receive encouragement and support from our higher management at the Dubai Customs to develop our competencies. This encouragement has helped us upgrade our services and win international recognition."