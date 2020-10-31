Dubai Customs wins â€˜Best PMO in the world 2020â€™ award from PMO Global Alliance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) Dubai Customs has been named the "Best PMO in the World 2020" at the PMO Global Awards organised by the PMO Global Alliance, the leading global community of project management professionals.

Dubai Customs outclassed government departments and private companies worldwide to win the prestigious global honour. With 125 projects worth AED350 million implemented between 2007 and 2019, Dubai Customs has demonstrated outstanding standards in implementing projects as part of its vision to protect society and promote economic development.

The award was announced during the Allianceâ€™s annual award ceremony held virtually on 29th October, 2020, in which delegates from across the world participated. In August 2020, Dubai Customs was named Asia-Pacific PMO of the Year by the Alliance.

Commenting on the latest global recognition, Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said, "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we follow an innovative project management methodology that seeks not only to promote sustainable development but also turn challenges into opportunities. The UAEâ€™s high levels of excellence have been validated by its top ranking in the middle East and fifth ranking globally in the WCOâ€™s World Competitiveness Index.

The country was also ranked the highest in the Middle East and placed 11th in the Logistics Indicator issued by the World Bank."

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs said, "Nearly 80 per cent of the UAEâ€™s external trade goes through Dubai. Advanced technologies and skilled teams enable Dubai Customs to conduct over 40,000 customs transactions a day, while also maintaining border security and facilitating trade activity. Dubai Customs is currently working on the Cross Border E-Commerce Project, which is expected to reduce the cost of e-commerce transactions by 20 per cent and raise e-commerce activity through Dubai by 12.5 per cent."

Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs said, "Projects managed by Dubai Customsâ€™ Development Division have reduced operational costs of clients by AED898 million, generated revenues of AED384 million, reduced internal operational costs by AED561 million and safeguarded AED25 billion worth of customs revenue. Dubai Customs has achieved a 100 per cent digital transformation, which has enabled us to raise the happiness levels of clients to 98 percent. Key projects that have made this possible include the Mirsal System developed in house by Dubai Customs."

Created in 2018 by the PMO Global Alliance is a worldwide community of PMO professionals with more than 10,000 members in more than 105 countries.