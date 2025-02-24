Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, under the umbrella of Digital Dubai, announced the completion of the fifth edition of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024 in Dubai, with the participation of 5,000 Emirati and non-Emirati families, in addition to collective households and workers’ accommodations, achieving a response rate of 87 per cent.

Conducted as part of the nationwide survey led by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in collaboration with local statistical centres, the survey examines household income levels, consumption patterns, spending trends, living standards, and well-being indicators to support the development of legislation and programmes aimed at enhancing individual and societal happiness.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, said, “With every survey we conduct—whether in social, economic, or other fields—the vital role of data as a true reflection of reality becomes increasingly evident.

The Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024 exemplifies this, reaffirming the importance of collaboration in leveraging real data and insights. Data plays a crucial role in empowering decision-makers to develop effective strategies aligned with our national priorities, particularly the Dubai Social Agenda 33. It also supports the directives of our wise leadership in ensuring the happiness and well-being of Dubai’s residents while reinforcing the city’s status as a model destination for living and working.”

The survey was characterised by high comprehensiveness and accuracy in collecting data with the efforts of 105 participants, reflecting institutional confidence and community awareness of the importance of statistics in decision-making.