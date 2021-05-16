UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Decisions Accelerated Restoration Of Public Confidence In Public Transport: Mattar Al Tayer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai decisions accelerated restoration of public confidence in public transport: Mattar Al Tayer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation, stated that decisions taken by the Dubai Government since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year significantly contributed to containing the pandemic's impact on vital sectors, especially the transportation sector.

"Such decisions also facilitated the speedy recovery and restoration of normal life in the city. Information released by the International Association for Public Transport (UITP) indicated that Dubai was among the world’s fastest cities in regaining public transport ridership to pre-COVID-19 levels," noted Al Tayer.

"The positive indicators and precautionary measures that RTA had implemented reflect the restoration of riders’ confidence in the levels of safety and security of public transport. In fact, the safety of public transport riders is a top priority for Dubai and the RTA. Our teams are continuously monitoring pandemic developments and reviewing protective measures to ensure that measures are relevant and effective, besides coordinating with the concerned committees and parties in Dubai Government," he added.

Al Tayer made these remarks while chairing the 6th meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation, held remotely in the presence of members including CEOs, academia and international transportation experts.

The meeting screened several topics that included the successful practices of tackling COVID-19 and mitigating its impacts on transportation. The council also reviewed the accelerators of quality living from a transportation perspective. Cities are currently upgrading their systems and core services, including transportation, to support the well-being of its population and a fine living environment.

The Council also reviewed the progress made in improving infrastructure and futuristic transit systems. RTA plans to develop flexible and shared mobility to ease the first and last-mile challenge, besides examining global experiments for benefiting from infrastructure in a better way, depending on need and traffic volumes. In this regard, the Council reviewed the trial run of E-Scooters in five districts of Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai Police.

Related Topics

World Police Dubai Fine RTA Traffic Progress From Government Top

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

33 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

1 hour ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

2 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.