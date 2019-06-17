UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in the Department of Economic Development, DED, Dubai, issued 2,599 new licences during May 2019, a growth of 50 percent compared to May 2018 (1,736).

The new licences created 8,348 jobs in the labour market. Among those issued, 54.7 percent were professional, 42.7 percent were commercial, 1.8 percent related to tourism and 0.8 percent related to industry.

The "Business Map" digital platform of DED, which seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each licence category including their numbers and distribution on a monthly basis saw 24,992 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month of May 2019, while the outsourced service centres of DED issued 17,983 transactions, a 72 percent of total transactions, thus demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

The report showed that Licence Renewal accounted for 11,133 transactions during May 2019, while 5,315 transactions were related to Auto Renewal via text messages, or 48 percent of total transactions. During the month of May 2019, the number of Trade Name Reservation was 3,676, while the number of Initial Approvals reached 3,086.

BRL also issued 187 instant licences, which is issued in a single step without the need for either the Memorandum of Association or an existing location for the first year only, while the number of DED Trader licences during May 2019 reached 144 licences.

The report also showed that the top nationalities who secured licences in May 2019 were: Bangladesh followed by India, Pakistan, Egypt, Britain, China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, The Philippines and Lebanon.

The report highlighted the distribution of the new licences during May 2019 according to the main areas in Dubai, with Bur Dubai accounting for the largest share (1,582), followed by Deira (1,014), and Hatta (3). The top sub-regions that accounted for 61.2 percent of all the transactions were: Burj Khalifa (13.9 percent), Al Garhoud (9.7 percent ), Al Fahidi (6.6 percent ), Dubai World Trade Centre 1 (5.5 percent ), Oud Metha (5.3 percent ), Al Barsha 1 (5.2 percent ), Al Marar (5.2 percent ), Port Saeed (4.7 percent ), Umm Al Ramoul (3.1 percent ) and Naif (2 percent ).

Real estate, leasing and business services accounted for 35 percent of the new licences issued in May 2019 according to the distribution of economic activities, followed by trade and repair services (28.6 percent ), community and personal services (13.3 percent ), building and construction (9.8 percent ), transport, storage and communications (4.3 percent ), hotels group (3.7 percent ), manufacturing (1.9 percent ), financial brokerage (1.7 percent ), health and labour (1 percent ), education (0.4 percent ), and Agriculture (0.3 percent).

