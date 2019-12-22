UrduPoint.com
Dubai DED Issues 3,818 Trade Licences In November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai issued 3,818 new licences for various professional, commercial, industrial and tourism activities in November 2019, in line with the continuing investor confidence in Dubai and new opportunities arising across diverse economic sectors.

According to the Business Registration and Licencing, BRL, sector in the DED, 70.4 percent of the new licences were professional, 27.7 percent commercial, 1.5 percent related to tourism and 0.4 percent industry, and together, they created 10,821 new jobs.

According to the area-distribution of the new licences, the Bur Dubai area accounted for the largest share (2,214), followed by Deira (1,599), and Hatta (5) licences.

The Business Map digital platform of the DED, which seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each licence category, including their numbers and distribution on a monthly basis, saw 28,919 business registration and licencing transactions being completed in November 2019.

The November 2019 transactions also reported that Trade Name Reservations accounted for 4,996 transactions, while the number of Initial Approvals reached 4,224. The total number of Commercial Permits reached 1,371.

The BRL sector also issued 270 instant licences, while the number of DED Trader licences, which allows conducting business activities on websites and social media channels, reached 293 in November 2019.

The top nationalities that secured licences in November 2019 were Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Egypt, Britain, Jordan, China, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Afghanistan, in that order.

