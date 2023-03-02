Dubai Derma 2023 second day features exclusive lectures, workshops, and products

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) The Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma 2023, continues for its second day of its annual three-day conference and exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The largest scientific dermatology event in the middle East, North Africa (MENA) region and the Indian Subcontinent region, gathers the most prominent dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and across the world.

Dubai continues to put healthcare at the forefront of its economic agenda as world-renowned experts and leading brand name companies from around the world have gathered to discuss and showcase the most advanced skincare and laser treatments, including the latest aesthetic cosmetic products during Dubai Derma 2023.

The UAE continues to solidify its position as a leading international powerhouse for healthcare and business networking as more than 24,000 visitors and participants from 114 countries are expected to attend throughout the three-day conference and exhibition, where 480 regional and global companies are presenting more than 1,440 international brands.

Dubai Derma 2023 also provides a dedicated platform for companies to conduct special training and workshops focusing on presenting key advancements and developments of their products and innovations.

These workshops provide an opportunity for hands-on training and key-insights into the products that experts are now utilising to reshape the industry.

Italian based Dr. Noura Lebbar, Aesthetic Surgeon and Professor at University of Genoa, delivered a specialised training session and workshop titled Microneedling Treatment with the Use of Active Ingredients and NeopenMed Device by ToskaniMed.

Dr. Noura, stated, “In the last 20 years, the derma market for anti-aging and hair-loss has increased by more than 100 percent. Due to increased demand, we wanted to provide a non-evasive solution that can provide fast results safely and without any pain to the patient by combining microneedling and active ingredients."

Approximately 340 expert speakers from around the world are delivering 360 scientific sessions that feature 80 workshops, and 90 digital poster presentations by international professionals are on display.

One of the highlight lectures during the conference addressing the latest scientific developments in the field of dermatology was delivered by Professor Abdul Razzaque Ahmed MD, Professor of Dermatology at the Tufts University school of Medicine and Director for the Centre for Blistering Diseases.

The lecture touched on the early diagnosis of Pemphigoid of the Pulmonary System (POPS), which would produce better clinical outcomes and prevent mortality in this orphan disease.

Prof. Abdul Razzaque, stated, “It is very important to educate people about this disease which effects most people under the age of 40. Conferences like Dubai Derma, where people visit from around the world, give us the chance to spread early awareness about these diseases and diagnose them in an early stage where we can save patient’s lives.”

Dubai Derma 2023 is also hosting a Derma Business Hub, an exclusive platform for exhibitors and selected buyers to meet and discuss opportunities to close deals in a dedicated environment.

The Derma Business Hub will facilitate these meetings by pre-selecting buyers and validating their purchase and investment levels.

More than 800 pre-arranged meetings are taking place that involve more than 250 participants from over 30 countries.

Dubai Derma continues for one more day and is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA) and GCC League of Dermatologists.

The event is also supported by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer.

Dubai Derma is also a regional official supporter of the World Congress of Dermatology that will be held from July 3rd-8th and is organised by the International League of Dermatological Societies.