Dubai Derma 2025 kicks off its 24th edition in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The 24th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, “Dubai Derma 2025,” commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, running for three days with the participation of leading companies, experts, and doctors specialising in dermatology, laser treatments, and aesthetics.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), inaugurated the conference and exhibition and toured the venue accompanied by several officials. During the tour, he reviewed the latest innovations and technological advancements in dermatology and laser-based aesthetic treatments.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma, emphasised that the event serves as a distinguished scientific and professional platform showcasing the latest research and technologies in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. It offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with elite experts and specialists, while also exploring pioneering innovations in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

He stressed that the event continues to cement its position as the largest of its kind in the region, clearly reflected this year in the record-breaking number of participants from around the world.

Dubai Derma 2025 features high-level participation from elite international speakers who will enrich the event with their knowledge and expertise across 170 scientific sessions, including 502 specialised lectures covering the latest developments in dermatology.

The event also features 30 scientific posters that highlight the results of groundbreaking research and scientific progress from around the world. The agenda focuses on core topics in therapeutic and cosmetic dermatology, including important issues such as cutaneous leishmaniasis in the Gulf region, cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, and the empowerment of dermatologists to utilise artificial intelligence in an interactive session, among other themes and latest innovations in dermatologic and aesthetic technologies.

Over the three days, Dubai Derma 2025 is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from 114 countries, reflecting its growing stature as a global scientific and commercial platform that enhances cooperation opportunities and opens new investment avenues in the dermatology sector.

The accompanying exhibition is seeing broad participation from over 1,875 international brands represented by more than 500 companies from across the world, including pavilions from leading countries in the field such as South Korea, France, China, Turkey, and Italy.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the Arab academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA), the GCC League of Dermatologists, and the Emirates Dermatology Society.