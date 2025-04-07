Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Dubai is getting ready to host the 24th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, from 14th to 16th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the largest and most prominent scientific gathering in dermatology worldwide.

Dubai Derma 2025 features a distinguished lineup of international speakers who will share their expertise across 170 scientific sessions and deliver 502 insightful lectures.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to explore 30 poster presentations, highlighting the latest research and insights from global professionals.

The event will cover key topics across various fields of dermatology, including medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. A major highlight will be clinical case presentations, offering valuable insights into new procedures and diagnostic techniques.

The event is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors from 114 countries, all gathering to engage in scientific discussions and explore business opportunities within the dermatology sector.

With more than 1,875 international brands represented from over 500 regional and global companies, the exhibition promises a diverse range of products and innovations featuring dedicated pavilions from the Republic of Korea, France, China, Turkiye and Italy.

Dubai Derma 2025 will serve as a key platform for dermatology professionals, industry leaders, and decision-makers from around the world to share expertise, build connections, and enhance collaboration.

The conference will feature a comprehensive programme of lectures and workshops, making it a must-attend event for professionals in the field.

Dubai Derma provides a dedicated platform for exhibiting companies to conduct special training and workshops focusing on presenting key advancements and developments of their products and innovations.

These workshops will offer hands-on training and encourage the exchange of ideas, driving the advancement of dermatologic care through the promotion of technological innovation.

The conference programme will cover a wide range of topics, including advancements in Dermatology Sciences, Medical Research, emerging drugs and therapeutics, Pediatric Dermatology, Surgical Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, and presentations of clinical case studies.

The Dubai Derma 2025 programme will include pre-conference courses, designed to provide valuable insights and learning opportunities and the AADA Fellowship Course Programme 2025, which is set to be a key highlight, offering an exceptional and immersive educational experience.

This edition also presents the Digital Poster Display Competition as a platform for researchers to showcase their work at a prestigious event like the Dubai Derma.

The Digital Posters at Dubai Derma offer an innovative way for researchers to showcase their findings. These digital presentations are displayed in the main lobby of the Conference Hall, where conference participants and speakers can explore the research.

Each digital poster session is scheduled for a brief presentation, usually lasting between 2 to 5 minutes, during which researchers explain their methods and results.

Another exciting feature of Dubai Derma 2025 is the Derma Business Hub. This exclusive platform is designed specifically for senior-level decision-makers from distributors, importers, hospitals, clinics, aesthetic clinics, and medical spas, with direct purchasing power. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders from across the globe and efficiently source the latest and most innovative products and equipment.

Moreover, the event will bring together renowned speakers, surgeons, skincare practitioners, and experts to ensure a rewarding and educational experience for all attendees. Additionally, the accompanying exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for businesses to showcase the latest skincare products and technologies.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of Dubai Derma, expressed, “Dubai Derma has continuously evolved into one of the most influential gatherings in the dermatology and laser fields. I am sure that the 24th edition will be a remarkable milestone, bringing together the best minds and the latest innovations in the industry. We are proud to offer a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, enabling professionals from all over the world to elevate the standards of care and treatment in dermatology. Our goal is to support the growth of the industry and empower practitioners with the tools and insights they need to advance their practices and contribute to the global dermatology community.”

The global dermatology and aesthetics markets are experiencing significant growth, presenting exciting opportunities for industry professionals and businesses, especially in the middle East.

At the forefront of this growth is the Dubai Derma conference, which serves as a key platform for showcasing the latest advancements and innovations in the field.

The global dermatology devices market size was estimated at US$16.10 billion in 2024, grew to US$17.31 billion in 2025 and is predicted to surpass around US$33.19 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 7.50% between 2024 and 2034. In addition to that The global dermatology market size is calculated at US$1.70 billion in 2024, grew to US$1.82 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$3.59 billion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% between 2024 and 2034. The North America dermatology market size is predicted to increase from US$640 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast year.

With its strategic location and commitment to innovation, Dubai Derma continues to provide an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and be part of the dynamic growth shaping the future of dermatology and aesthetics.

Dubai Derma is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the Arab academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA), the GCC League of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS)

