Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as global sporting destination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has entered into a strategic partnership with Dubai Basketball, becoming one of the club’s founding sponsors and leveraging its international visibility and reach to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for sports, events and entertainment.

DET and Dubai Basketball will work together to support the growth and development of the basketball community in the emirate, for both players and fans. The Dubai logo and visitdubai.com website also now features on the back of the team’s shirts, as well as prominently within the Coca-Cola Arena during the club’s home games.

Promoting Dubai to new international audiences during Dubai Basketball’s home and away fixtures, this partnership highlights the shared commitment between the two organisations to showcase the emirate as a must-visit travel destination.

This season, Dubai Basketball has made history as the first team from the middle East to compete in Europe’s ABA League, seeing them play top teams from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Montenegro, both home and away. With the city’s first international sports franchise hosting their home matches at Coca-Cola Arena, it also provides an opportunity for opposition fans to fly into Dubai, watch their team play, and enjoy the emirate’s diverse destination offering.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said, “Our partnership with Dubai Basketball marks another exciting chapter in our collective journey to make Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in, aligned with the aspirations of our visionary leadership.

This collaboration not only supports the growth of the sport locally but also enhances Dubai’s reputation as a premier global destination for world-class events, paving the way for more fans from Europe and beyond to visit Dubai. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to the emirate’s vibrant sports and tourism ecosystem, in line with the strategic goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure.”

Dejan Kamenjašević, General Manager and Co-Founder of Dubai Basketball, said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism as our partner, a government entity that is working towards supporting the growth of Dubai and expanding the city’s offerings.

“With Dubai established as one of the top global tourism destinations, Dubai Basketball will help attract further visitors from Europe to the emirate by competing in Europe’s ABA League, giving them an opportunity to not only see high-quality action at Coca-Cola Arena, but also some of the emirate’s famous attractions, and learn more about the UAE’s culture and heritage.”