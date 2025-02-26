Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has awarded 153 hotels with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) Stamp in the initiative’s second cycle.

This marks a 118 percent increase from the 70 hotels recognised in last year’s inaugural edition, reflecting the commitment of the hospitality sector in Dubai to prioritising sustainability, and reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a sustainable destination.

The DST Stamp, which was launched in July 2023, recognises hotels that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainable practices, aligning with Dubai’s ambitious environmental goals and vision for a green future.

Hotels are evaluated against a comprehensive set of ‘19 Sustainability Requirements’, covering areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and staff engagement.

The awards, which feature a three-tier recognition system in gold, silver and bronze categories, were officially announced at an exclusive ceremony held on 26 February at Atlantis The Royal.

Contributing to broader clean energy targets and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) 2030, the DST Stamp initiative is also in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure. As part of the wider DST programme, the recognition is designed to elevate the environmental performance of the hospitality sector.

Rated for their performance in 2024, 18 hotels achieved the gold tier – including Atlantis, The Palm; Atlantis The Royal; Jumeirah Al Qasr; Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf; Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa; and Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai – while 64 earned silver and 71 received bronze. These hotels underwent rigorous assessments by third-party independent assessors as part of the Dubai Government Excellence programme, ensuring that their sustainability initiatives meet the highest standards set by the DET’s ‘19 Sustainability Requirements’.

Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Chairperson of DET Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee, said, “We are proud to celebrate a growing number of hotels being recognised through the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp. The success of this initiative is a testament to the city’s visionary leadership, and underscores our strategic commitment to transforming the hospitality sector into a global benchmark for sustainable tourism. The support of our stakeholders and partners plays a pivotal role in driving this change, enabling us to make significant strides toward our sustainability goals. While congratulating all the winners, we extend our appreciation to all other nominees and value their dedication to sustainability. This is an important step forward in aligning with Dubai’s broader environmental goals and the D33 Agenda, which aims to establish Dubai as the best city to visit, live and work in. Together, we are building a greener, more resilient Dubai, ensuring it continues to be a vibrant, livable, and attractive destination for future generations.”

Kelly Timmins, Executive Director, Sustainability & Marine Animal Operations, Atlantis Dubai, said, ”We are delighted that both Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal have been awarded the Gold DST Stamp, a recognition of our commitment to responsible and sustainable hospitality. Sustainability is at the core of our operations, and through the Atlantis Atlas Project, which launched in 2021, we strive to do business in ways that benefit both people and the planet. Built on four core pillars — Responsible Operations, education & Awareness, Conservation & Animal Welfare, and People & Culture — the Atlantis Atlas Project empowers both our colleagues and guests to engage in meaningful sustainability efforts, fostering awareness and inspiring responsible choices.

The 19 Sustainability Requirements set by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) provide a strong framework for continuously enhancing our environmental practices. Achieving Gold DST Stamps for both resorts marks a significant milestone and motivates us to continue driving progress. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing our sustainability agenda and accelerating efforts to support the vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), placing at the forefront sustainable economic growth together with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.”

Peter Roth, Regional Vice President Madinat Jumeirah and General Manager Jumeirah Al Qasr, said, “At Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, sustainability is at the core of our operations, and we are proud to receive the Gold DST Stamp from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This recognition reflects our commitment to responsible hospitality and supports Dubai’s positioning at the forefront of global efforts in sustainable tourism. By aligning with the ‘19 Sustainability Requirements’, we share and support Dubai’s vision for a greener future, in line with the D33 Agenda. This recognition inspires us to further enhance our eco-conscious initiatives, and we remain dedicated to playing our part in transforming the city into the best place to visit, live, and work in.”

Pam Wilby, Multi-property General Manager of the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, and Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Gold DST Stamp. We strive to offer our guests luxurious and memorable stays, and increasingly, that means offering sustainable experiences. The award validates our commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations, from minimising our environmental impact to supporting our local community. It's a win for our guests, our team, and our planet.”

The DST Stamp certification is valid for one year, emphasising the importance of ongoing sustainability efforts and adapting to evolving environmental challenges. By prioritising sustainability, these hotels are not only leading the way in green hospitality, but also setting an example for others to follow. Hotels that did not receive the DST Stamp this year are encouraged to continue their sustainability efforts and position themselves for future recognition under the initiative.

The DST Stamp is aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy of achieving carbon neutrality, and the associated objectives to drive innovation, reduce carbon emissions, and elevate the destination’s role in global sustainability efforts. The initiative complements other key DST projects like the Carbon Calculator platform, which helps hospitality sector stakeholders and partners manage carbon consumption, develop carbon reduction strategies, identify cost saving opportunities, and shape transitions to sustainable operations.

Additionally, DST supports sustainability movements such as Dubai Can, which has reduced the usage of more than 30 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles since February 2022 through the Refill for Life initiative, and initiated the world’s largest single purpose-built reef development through DUBAI REEF.

The sustainable tourism strategy is also guided by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to double the size of green and recreational areas, ensure that nature reserves and rural natural areas constitute 60 percent of the emirate’s total area, and increase the total length of public beaches by 400 percent. Under the 2040 plan, the total space dedicated to hotels and tourist activities will increase by more than 100 percent.