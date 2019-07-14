UrduPoint.com
Dubai Developing Transport System To Serve 25 Million For Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Dubai developing transport system to serve 25 million for Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Dubai is currently building an advanced transport system through several vital projects that will serve the expected 25 million visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place under the slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Ahmed Al Khateeb, CEO of Real Estate Development at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Expo 2020 Dubai is cooperating with government institutions to provide a unique transportation experience to all visitors. Plans have been drafted according to the highest international standards, to provide visitors with a leading mass transportation system, which includes the Dubai Metro, buses, and taxis, as well as private cars."

Al Khateeb added that the expo’s three main entrances and the Dubai Metro entrance, as well as the availability of 30,000 parking lots, will ensure smooth entry and departure to and from the expo, noting Expo 2020 is expecting 25 million visitors to the six-month event, whose site was designed to accomadate 300,000 at the same time.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency and Chairman of Readiness Committee for hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, said that the RTA has drafted a comprehensive plan to host the international event and provide safe and easy transportation to its visitors.

The plan includes the implementation of "Route 2020", a 15-km extension of the Red Line of Dubai Metro to Expo 2020, to transport 44,000 people in both directions every hour, he added.

Bahrozyan noted that the RTA has completed its airport road project to increase the road’s capacity, to handle the expected 95 million passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport in 2020. Also, the development of nine-km-long Al Yalayis road with a capacity of four tracks in each direction, while work is under way to develop the roads leading to Expo 2020, which cost more than AED3 billion.

He also said that the RTA will have available 724 buses to transport passengers from specific stations in Dubai and other parts of the country, at the rate of one bus every 15 minutes.

