Dubai Dialogue 2019 examines business benefits of embracing sustainable innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) A growing number of UAE companies are integrating sustainable innovation into their business models and reaping the benefits as they enhance their competitiveness, industry experts explained during the Dubai Dialogue 2019 which took place in the emirate on Monday.

Dubai Dialogue 2019, the largest CSR-focused conference organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together a variety of stakeholders from the UAE’s public and private sectors to discuss and examine strategies and best practices adopted by organisations that have successfully harnessed sustainable innovation to boost their bottom line, productivity and social impact.

During his opening remarks, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, noted that the combination of technological advancements and growing consumer demand for sustainable products are leading more companies to make sustainable innovation a top priority. He described Dubai Dialogue as an important platform for constructive debate, knowledge sharing and public-private sector cooperation.

"This year’s conference provided clarity on how organisations in the UAE are successfully using sustainable innovation to their advantage and delivering value to their customers and communities," he stated.

He pointed out that since its establishment, the Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business has played an active role in supporting and guiding the local business community on CSR and sustainability matters.

Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network also serves as the focal point companies to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR and sustainable practices, he added.

Daniel Render, Director of Sustainability for Expo 2020 Dubai, delivered an informative presentation detailing how sustainability is integrated into all aspects of Expo 2020 from the design and construction of the site to the event operations and transition to District 2020.

Render noted that the mega event will be focusing its efforts on looking for new and better ways of protecting the planet.

Melodena Stephens Balakrishnan, Professor of Innovation Management at the Mohammed Bin Rashid school of Government, outlined key processes associated with building a sustainable innovation eco-system which involve research, ideation, prototyping, testing, problem-solving and scaling.

For her part, Emma Barber, Managing Director of DGrade, spoke about how the Dubai-based company works with supply chains in China and India to manufacture eco-friendly clothing made of shredded plastic.

Mars GCC was highlighted as another case study of a company that has successfully embedded sustainable innovation into value chains.