Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee explores emirate’s digital aspirations in inaugural meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee has held its inaugural meeting to explore the emirate’s digital aspirations, chart a path for the period ahead, outline prospects for cooperation, set priorities, and rally efforts to implement Dubai’s digital transformation plans and strategies.

Committee members discussed tactics to action the clauses included in the Executive Council Resolution issued to form the new committee, which include, among other things, integrating roles between government entities which have as stake in the city’s digital transformation efforts, in addition to supporting the emirate’s vision to transition into a fully digital society.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, had launched the Committee in October of this year, marking another addition to Dubai’s quest for a digital future that embraces advanced technologies and builds on the emirate’s long track record of success to steer the digital transformation journey.

Chaired by Hamad Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, the meeting brought together a large roster of UAE government officials.

Al Mansoori thanked committee members and their respective entities for the high level of cooperation they demonstrated towards harmonising plans and strategies and aligning them with the general digital transformation strategy, which reflects the leadership’s vision to make Dubai a global digital capital.

"This meeting is an important milestone on the path towards fulfilling our leadership’s aspirations for a fully digital life," Al Mansoori added. "Today, we set our sights on the future and strive to shape it to fit our vision for our society and future generations, based on a track record of achievements that all entities represented in the Digital Transformation Steering Committee – along with various government partners – helped accomplish. I am confident in the Committee’s ability to achieve its objectives within the set timeline, empowered by the leadership’s support and relying on teamwork and government talent."

"Dubai always exceeds all expectations with unprecedented achievements," he continued. "The future belongs to those who plan for it. The Dubai Digital Transformation Steering Committee firmly believes in the inclusive and integrated nature of the efforts needed to shape a future founded on the breakthroughs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The seeds we are sowing today – our strategies, policies, and plans for citywide digital transformation – will undoubtedly bear fruit in the future, and Dubai will always be a global digital icon, inspiring its residents and visitors, and providing them with an exceptional living experience marked by security, progress, and prosperity."

