Dubai Duty Free pledges AED3 million to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Dubai Duty Free, through its own Foundation, has pledged AED3 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, aimed at providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The donation will help provide three million meals to beneficiaries in countries including Egypt, Pakistan, Angola, Uganda, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said, "We are honored to support the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

This is very much in line with our commitment to social responsibility principles that contribute to the UAE’s goal of extending a helping hand during this Holy month of Ramadan."

Donations can be made on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); and by sending "Meal" by SMS on Du and Etisalat UAE numbers listed on the website.