Dubai Duty Free Rings Nasdaq Dubai’s Market Opening Bell In Support Of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Dubai Duty Free rings Nasdaq Dubai’s market opening bell in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2023) In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Dubai Duty Free rang the market opening bell today to mark its support of “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations and positively impact the lives of millions of people around the world.

Dubai Duty Free has announced an AED 20 million contribution over a period of 3 years towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, to help implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger.

Coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

As part of these efforts, the campaign will launch the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, aiming to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to support vulnerable groups, especially victims of conflicts and natural disasters around the world.

