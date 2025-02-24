Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Ambitious Aziz Dougaz bids to follow in Malek Jaziri's footsteps as the Tunisian star fulfils another lifelong dream when he competes in the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the first time on Monday.

Dougaz, ranked World No216, has worked his way up the tennis pyramid since turning professional in 2020 and qualified for the main draw at a Grand Slam event for the first time at last month's Australian Open. In doing so, Dougaz became just the second Tunisian male player to feature in a Grand Slam singles main draw match.

The first was Jaziri, who called time on his trailblazing 20-year career at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2023. Jaziri, one of only five Arab men to make it into the top 50 in the history of the PIF ATP rankings, is a huge source of inspiration for Dougaz, who has received a wildcard for this year's ATP 500 event in Dubai.

Detailing how the emirate's annual tournament can be a career catalyst, Dougaz said, "It started even with Malek Jaziri.

I think Dubai was a big step in his career and helped him establish himself on the world stage. Hopefully, I can follow in those footsteps, show that I have the level [needed] to compete, and achieve strong results this year and in the future."

For Dougaz, this is not just another tournament – it is the realisation of a childhood dream.

"It means so much for me to be playing here as this is a tournament I have dreamt of competing in since I was a child," said the 27-year-old, who faces Zizou Bergs in the second game of the day on Court 1.

He thanked the tournament organisers for granting him the invitation card, praising their role in supporting Arab players and developing tennis in the region.

He expressed his excitement about playing in front of the Arab audience in Dubai, emphasising that their encouragement would motivate him to deliver his best performance.