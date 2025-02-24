Dubai Duty Free Tennis Key Stop To Global Recognition, Says Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Ambitious Aziz Dougaz bids to follow in Malek Jaziri's footsteps as the Tunisian star fulfils another lifelong dream when he competes in the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the first time on Monday.
Dougaz, ranked World No216, has worked his way up the tennis pyramid since turning professional in 2020 and qualified for the main draw at a Grand Slam event for the first time at last month's Australian Open. In doing so, Dougaz became just the second Tunisian male player to feature in a Grand Slam singles main draw match.
The first was Jaziri, who called time on his trailblazing 20-year career at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2023. Jaziri, one of only five Arab men to make it into the top 50 in the history of the PIF ATP rankings, is a huge source of inspiration for Dougaz, who has received a wildcard for this year's ATP 500 event in Dubai.
Detailing how the emirate's annual tournament can be a career catalyst, Dougaz said, "It started even with Malek Jaziri.
I think Dubai was a big step in his career and helped him establish himself on the world stage. Hopefully, I can follow in those footsteps, show that I have the level [needed] to compete, and achieve strong results this year and in the future."
For Dougaz, this is not just another tournament – it is the realisation of a childhood dream.
"It means so much for me to be playing here as this is a tournament I have dreamt of competing in since I was a child," said the 27-year-old, who faces Zizou Bergs in the second game of the day on Court 1.
He thanked the tournament organisers for granting him the invitation card, praising their role in supporting Arab players and developing tennis in the region.
He expressed his excitement about playing in front of the Arab audience in Dubai, emphasising that their encouragement would motivate him to deliver his best performance.
Recent Stories
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dougaz5 minutes ago
-
UAE joins Kuwait in celebrating 64th National Day20 minutes ago
-
India secures semi-final spot with 6-wicket victory over Pakistan1 hour ago
-
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package2 hours ago
-
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research3 hours ago
-
Shenzhen unveils $630 million subsidy plan to boost AI, robotics3 hours ago
-
Japan's digital deficit hits record $43 billion4 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banquet hosted in his hon ..12 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners13 hours ago
-
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’14 hours ago