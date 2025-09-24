Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, explored ways to enhance Dubai's competitiveness and consolidate its leading global position in the economic, tourism, investment, and financial sectors.

The Majlis was chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, alongside a group of Dubai leaders and global experts.

Helal Al Marri said, “The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum promotes the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which is rooted in action, excellence, ambition, and shared responsibility. The forum serves as a strategic platform for exchanging visions, unifying priorities, and transforming leadership theory into practical practices that contribute to advancing Dubai’s development journey.”

The Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis convened the emirate's economic leaders and a group of international experts for constructive dialogue and in-depth discussions. Their goal is to outline priorities for the next phase of economic development, formulate innovative ideas and projects, and develop agile and intelligent strategies to enhance Dubai's global standing. These efforts align with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position Dubai among the top three global economic cities and double the size of its economy by 2033.

A select group of Dubai leaders and global experts present in-depth analytical insights into global trends in economy, investment, and finance.

They highlighted Dubai’s maintained leading position as the region's capital of finance, business, and financial services by strengthening its financial infrastructure, developing laws and regulations, fostering innovation, and providing an environment that attracts foreign investment. They explained that these integrated efforts ensure Dubai maintains its financial leadership.

Speakers focused on exploring future investment opportunities, diversifying economic sectors, and attracting strategic projects and global talent. They highlighted Dubai's ongoing development of innovative policies and incentives, advanced infrastructure, and adaptable regulatory procedures. These initiatives empower investors to achieve sustainable growth and reinforce Dubai's status as a premier global investment and business hub.

They emphasised that the future of the global economy hinges not just on numbers, but on a nation's capacity for innovation, bold decision-making, and the ability to transform change into sustainable growth. Dubai, they asserted, possesses the necessary capabilities to develop agile and intelligent strategies that will solidify its economic leadership and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

The Dubai Economic Leaders Majlis concluded with an interactive leadership workshop, in collaboration with Bloomberg, titled "How Do Economists Think?" The workshop aimed to anticipate potential geopolitical and economic challenges, stimulate strategic thinking among participants, and enhance interaction among them.

