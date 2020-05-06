UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy: 1,342 Outlets Fully Compliant With Market Opening Guidelines, No Warnings Or Closures

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with market opening guidelines, no warnings or closures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has implemented a new inspection campaign for shops and commercial establishments during the current phase of market reopening in the emirate.

In a statement by the authority on Wednesday, inspections held earlier this week showed a high level of compliance with the reopening guidelines and found that 1,342 businesses were compliant. In addition, 19 businesses were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers.

During the inspection of high-street shops, 908 were found to have fully complied with the precautionary guidelines, and only three warnings were issued. The shops inspected were in Al Nahda, Satwa, Muteena, Hor Al Anz, Frij Murar, Abu Hail, Al Rafaa, Ayal Nassir, Souq Al Kabeer, Karama, Naif, Oud Metha, Al Wasl, Ras Al Khor, Al Twar, and Jumeirah .

Nine shopping malls were also inspected, and 16 outlets were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers. Also, 434 outlets were found to be fully compliant.

Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10 pm to 6 am during the National Disinfection Programme unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

