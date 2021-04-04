UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy, Amazon Join Hands To Support Start-ups Thrive In Digital Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy and Amazon have launched a new programme to support DED Trader licence holders by providing interactive e-Learning content to help them thrive in the digital economy.

The new programme is part of the cooperation between Dubai Economy and Amazon to support DED Trader licence holders interested in making their products available to more customers and growing their businesses online. The programme will offer access to the Amazon Seller University, which provides a series of training videos and resources that will help participant’s master key tools and applications to build their brand and expand their businesses to reach millions of customers via Amazon.ae.

"Dubai Economy strives to deliver solutions that contribute to enhance the ease of doing business in Dubai and expanding growth, in addition to maintaining a sustainable economy that reflects the emirate’s position as a global economic destination," said Omar Al Mehairi, Director of Development and Follow-up Division in BRL sector.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon middle East and North Africa (MENA), said, "At Amazon, supporting SMEs is a fundamental part of our work and an extension of our customer-centric culture. Third-party sellers, most of which are SMEs, account for more than half of everything sold across Amazon stores globally.

We have faith in the potential and capabilities of start-ups in Dubai, and through such collaborations, we aspire to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey with all the tools and retail expertise we have to offer."

Amazon will curate a dedicated storefront on Amazon.ae to showcase products available from DED Trader licence holders. Once the businesses are registered to sell on Amazon.ae, they will have the opportunity to access Amazon Account Managers who will work closely with them to offer strategic advice and insights to help them sustain and grow their business.

The Account Managers will also support the start-ups with advice on operational aspects such as listing creations and how to gain visibility on their products. They will offer advice on key areas such as fulfilment and inventory, merchandising and advertising, and ensure start-ups are up to date on the latest programmes that will help fast-track their growth on Amazon.ae.

DED Trader is issued by Dubai Economy to licence freelancers in their place of residence in Dubai as well as business activities that operate online or on social networking sites. DED Trader, which is issued electronically through invest.dubai.ae, aims to guide traders towards the right path to start and enter the business world.

