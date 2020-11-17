Dubai Economy, American University of Sharjah launch ‘Dubai Competitiveness Ambassadors’ diploma

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Dubai Competitiveness Office, DCO, in Dubai Economy, in partnership with the American University of Sharjah, AUS, is set to launch a ‘Dubai Competitiveness Ambassadors’ programme to enhance national competencies and qualify ambassadors representing the UAE in all fields, regionally and internationally.

A virtual meeting held recently to introduce the executive educational programme, which will be offered by the school of Business Executive Education and Outreach Office of AUS in partnership with DCO, was attended by representatives of more than 30 government entities in the UAE.

The programme seeks to promote the spirit of competitiveness, innovation and efficiency among its participants and enhance the knowledge-based economy in the UAE. The courses will focus on introducing the importance of competitiveness as well as its indicators and determinants, and how to advocate competitiveness and share the concept in the workplace. It will also provide project owners, entrepreneurs and managers with a better understanding of the competitiveness drivers in addition to strengthening government policy-making and programmes in line with international best practices and global competitiveness reports.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said: "Dubai Economy attaches great importance to competitiveness as competitiveness indicators reflect the vitality and sustainability of the economic and social environments. Competitiveness indicators also help identify the strengths and weaknesses of the local economy as well as best practices in areas that need improvement, and successful models in policies, programmes and projects that drive economic growth. Collaborating with American University of Sharjah in launching this diploma programme confirms our interest in developing the talent pool in the Government of Dubai. The programme is unique and well-aligned with the government agenda to achieve the vision of the leadership to position the emirate as one of the best and most competitive cities in the world by qualifying and developing national cadres in specialised fields related to the future, global competitiveness, and artificial intelligence."

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said: "AUS has established a reputation for executive and continuing education initiatives that support the university’s mission to ensure lifelong learning. We are pleased to partner with Dubai Economy to develop a programme that contributes to their commitment to enhancing competitiveness.

"

The virtual meeting heard Dr. Narjess Boubakri, Dean of the School of Business Administration, SBA, in AUS, highlighting the importance of collaborating with Dubai Economy and the active engagement SBA maintains with the world of business and finance. She added: "The School of Business Administration is known regionally for its capability to provide unique and customised learning experiences. This prestigious programme is delivered with the objective of providing a rigorous and forward-looking executive education to Dubai Government employees."

Hani Al Hamli, Manager of DCO, also emphasised the importance of the diploma programme in raising national capabilities and enhancing global competitiveness. "Dubai Economy, and Dubai Competitiveness Office particularly, is pleased to hold this fruitful partnership and cooperation with AUS, and we look forward to the programme being an important addition and a qualitative leap in how competitiveness is presented. The programme aims to enhance the basic concepts of competitiveness and its importance in Dubai, and to identify global indicators, practices, and tools applicable in measuring competitiveness. It will also help participants understand the role of government institutions in formulating programmes and initiatives aimed to advance competitiveness in Dubai. The focus is on qualifying Dubai Government employees working in supervisory and specialised roles in the fields of strategy, studies and research, and those with experience in the same field. Participants will get acquainted to knowledge and research and global best practices in competitiveness."

The virtual meeting also had a presentation on the five modules of the programme. The modules include: Competitiveness and Institutional Quality, Digitisation of Economy, Competitiveness in the Age of Globalisation, Competitiveness and Exchange Rates, and Competitiveness and Economic Well-being. The meeting also enabled attendees to engage with the presenters as well as representatives from other organisations in virtual majlis sessions The programme, designed by AUS academics and DCO according to the needs and requirements of the Government of Dubai and the UAE in general, and with focus on the work system in Dubai, will utilise the latest technical platforms and tools to deliver information.