UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Clarifies Full Ownership Procedures For Foreign Investors

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Dubai Economy clarifies full ownership procedures for foreign investors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Dubai Economy has issued guidelines clarifying the procedures for full ownership for foreign investors that started from the beginning of June, in accordance with the Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2020 that amended some provisions of Federal Law No. (2) of 2015 regarding ownership of commercial companies.

The strategic decision enhances the UAE's investment attractiveness and its advanced position on the global business map, while also reinforcing the competitive advantages that Dubai enjoys as an ideal investment destination, Dubai Economy stated.

The decision will accelerate the UAE’s economic recovery and add to the gains the country has made so far. It will also help further enhance Dubai’s already high rankings in international investment indicators and leading global indices related to ease of doing business and business expansion.

Dubai Economy has started implementing the new decision on foreign ownership effective 1st June, 2021. Investors seeking full ownership can complete the procedures as required through the service channels of Dubai Economy or the ‘Invest in Dubai’ digital platform.

A total of 59 investors in Dubai have already taken advantage of the new decision. The commercial activities in which full ownership was sought include general trade, contracting, jewellery, gold, pearls, luxury watches, foods, as well as cars and trucks trading. In the industrial category, full ownership was sought in the metals and construction, flooring, building materials, foods, water production and paints sectors. A kindergarten, an elementary and middle school, and a hotel also sought 100 percent ownership.

As per the guidelines published by Dubai Economy on its website, 100 percent foreign ownership is available for more than 1,000 commercial and industrial activities, excluding economic activities with a strategic impact, which are in seven sectors only.

The full list of activities open for 100 percent foreign ownership can be viewed on: https://ded.

ae/DED_Files/ded_other/Full_Foreign_Ownership_Activities.pdf.

The status of existing business licenses, where full ownership of the activities is available, and that include an Emirati partner, remains unchanged as per the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and the partners’ decision. Dubai Economy clarified that a reduction of the percentage share of the Emirati partner from 51 percent or his /her withdrawal from the partnership is possible according to the legal procedures followed.

Full ownership does not bring any change to current procedures or requirements for licensing, except that it’s no longer mandatory to have an Emirati partner or specify a fixed quota ratio for him/her. The guidelines also state that no additional fees, guarantees or capital required for full foreign ownership.

Dubai Economy also explained that though it’s not possible to convert the legal form of a company from LLC (Limited Liability Company) to a Sole Proprietorship under a foreign name as per the existing law, the license can be transferred to a one-person company with limited liability. Full ownership does not apply to commercial agencies, as they are regulated by the Commercial Agencies Law. Branches of foreign companies do not require an Emirati agent.

To obtain a licence or amend the Memorandum of Association, investors can log in to ‘Invest in Dubai,’ the unified digital platform which offers the most competitive means to launching a business in Dubai. The platform provides a unique experience, enabling customers to complete licensing procedures fast and smooth and launch their business within a few minutes and without having to visit any service centre.

The platform can be used for initial approvals, trade name reservation, and issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences, and DED Trader licences, in addition to licence renewal. People interested in starting a business can visit invest.dubai.ae or call 600 500 006.

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Hotel Dubai Company Visit June 2015 2020 Gold National University From Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

6 minutes ago

EU Not Ready to Discuss Mutual Recognition of Vacc ..

6 seconds ago

President for expediting work on I-voting system t ..

8 seconds ago

Gazprom CEO Discusses Cooperation in LNG Trading W ..

9 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 3 June 2021

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing (part 2) 3 Jun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.