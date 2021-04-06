UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy closes down 11 stores, fines 252 for violating COVID-19 guidelines in March

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy closed down 11 shops, issued fines to 252 and warned 61 during the month of March 2021 after they were found to have violated the precautionary guidelines in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The violations, found during inspections conducted across open markets and shopping centres in the emirate, were mostly related to wearing masks and physical distancing.

Commented Abdulaziz Al Tannak, Director of Commercial Control in Dubai Economy, said: "Dubai Economy has intensified our inspections and in March, we saw that 16,475 stores across the emirate fully complied with the precautionary guidelines.

It represents an exceptional 98.1 percent commitment overall to preventing COVID-19. Dubai Economy will continue the inspections along with our various partners and will not tolerate any violation or malpractice detected or reported by the public. Businesses should strictly adhere to precautionary measures, such as, wearing masks and gloves, and maintaining physical distancing."

Dubai Economy also urged consumers to report any negative phenomena or practice that violate the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19 through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555 or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

