Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy conducted 140,000 inspection visits in 2020 to commercial establishments in the emirate to verify their compliance with the precautionary measures against COVID-19. The inspections were comprehensive, covering the various regions in the emirate.

During the inspections, 137,700 (98.3%) outlets were found compliant to the precautionary measures. Dubai Economy fined 424 (0.3%) outlets, warned 1,810 (1.3%) outlets, and closed 175 (0.1%) outlets for various kinds of non-compliance detected.

Abdul Aziz Al Tannak, Director of Commercial Control Department in CCCP, said, "Dubai Economy attach great importance to monitoring and inspecting commercial establishments to ensure their compliance with the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Our inspection team worked tirelessly around the clock to monitor the markets and commercial establishments, in addition to receiving feedback from the consumers and general public, which helped the field inspection teams to track violations.

"

Al Tannak added, "The results of the field visits reflect the responsibility and commitment demonstrated by commercial establishments. We will continue to inspect and monitor the markets to ensure their continuous commitment. We have asked merchants to adhere to the previously circulated protocols for doing business, and we are also happy to receive consumer feedback on any non-compliance detected."

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.