UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Completes 41 Visits To Ensure Outlets Complied With Precautionary Measures

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Economy completes 41 visits to ensure outlets complied with precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy organised 41 inspection visits last week to major commercial outlets to verify their compliance with the UAE's precautionary measures. The inspections resulted in nine warnings to the outlets.

Abdul Aziz Al Tannak, Director of Commercial Control Department in CCCP, said, "The inspection team visited the outlets to ensure their compliance with the precautionary measures, including ensuring that employees wore gloves and masks and shoppers maintained social distance, especially at the cash counters and waiting areas.

"They also checked whether the outlets awareness posters on the preventive measures on display and security teams organised shoppers properly to avoid crowding."

Al Tannak stressed Dubai Economy’s keenness on ensuring the commitment of commercial outlets to preserving the health and safety of consumers and their families.

Consumers can report any non-compliance with the preventive measures through the Dubai Consumer application that was launched recently to expedite responses to consumer queries and complaints.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

1 minute ago

IMF sees eurozone economy crashing by 7.5% this ye ..

26 seconds ago

Coronavirus to cut global economy by 3% in 2020: I ..

27 seconds ago

Stock markets rise as China data beats forecasts

28 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

30 seconds ago

Current Economic Situation in Russia Requires More ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.