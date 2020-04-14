Dubai Economy completes 41 visits to ensure outlets complied with precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy organised 41 inspection visits last week to major commercial outlets to verify their compliance with the UAE's precautionary measures. The inspections resulted in nine warnings to the outlets.

Abdul Aziz Al Tannak, Director of Commercial Control Department in CCCP, said, "The inspection team visited the outlets to ensure their compliance with the precautionary measures, including ensuring that employees wore gloves and masks and shoppers maintained social distance, especially at the cash counters and waiting areas.

"They also checked whether the outlets awareness posters on the preventive measures on display and security teams organised shoppers properly to avoid crowding."

Al Tannak stressed Dubai Economy’s keenness on ensuring the commitment of commercial outlets to preserving the health and safety of consumers and their families.

Consumers can report any non-compliance with the preventive measures through the Dubai Consumer application that was launched recently to expedite responses to consumer queries and complaints.