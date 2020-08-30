UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Conducts Field Visits To Monitor Prices And Promotions During Back To School Season

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor prices and promotions during back to school season

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, division in Dubai Economy has begun conducting a series of field visits to monitor prices and promotional campaigns in the local market during the ongoing back to school season.

The visits, which started last Wednesday and will continue for one week, seek to ensure markets are prepared for the school season, as well as to prevent the manipulation of prices. The campaign will cover major commercial centres and outlets selling school supplies and stationery in Dubai.

"Through the field visits, we aim to raise awareness among consumers and merchants alike to avoid any exploitation, commercial fraud, or price tampering. So far, we have witnessed exceptional commitment from the sales outlets and stores that we visited and we noted that there is adequate stock and supply of school products and stationery," said Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in the CCCP Sector of Dubai Economy.

"We are committed to upholding local market regulations and promoting co-operation between merchants and consumers in maintaining transparency across buying and selling, thus enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership as a business hub," he added.

CCCP reminded merchants that unreasonable price increases found during inspections, and valid consumer complaints, could result in the imposition of penalties. Terms and conditions relating to promotional offers and sales are outlined in the Commercial Compliance Manual available on the Consumerrights.ae website.

Consumers can submit complaints or questions to Dubai Economy through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, the Consumererrights.ae website, or by calling 600 54 5555.

Complaints about price increases should be submitted on the Price.ded.ae portal.

