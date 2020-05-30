Dubai Economy coordinates between NRTC Fresh, InstaShop to deliver fresh fruits, vegetables daily

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) Dubai Economy has announced the coordination of an alliance between NRTC Fresh and the InstaShop grocery delivery App to enable consumers to enjoy same-day delivery of fresh products from the convenience of their home.

The initiative comes in response to the growing demand for food and consumables ordered online as well as to meet the growing demand for the convenient purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.

As part of the agreement, customers can buy a large selection of high-quality fresh vegetables and fruits from NRC Fresh on the InstaShop platform from 12 noon until 12 midnight. Prepayment will be available online via the application to ensure the safety of customers and delivery agents.

"We are delighted to coordinate the partnership of NRC Fresh and InstaShop, which reflects our strategic objective to educate the business community and consumers on the need to adhere to precautionary measures to ensure safety and security for all members of the community. It’s noticeable that citizens and residents are increasingly using smart applications that support the precautionary measures of social distancing," said Omar AlMeheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in Dubai Economy.

AlMeheiri added: "The agreement will lead to faster delivery of goods and essential commodities to the homes of UAE residents safely and efficiently."

Mohammad Nassar, CEO of the NRTC Group, said: "When it comes to online deliveries, the demand for convenience is growing rapidly in the region. Our collaboration with InstaShop will enable us to make use of more delivery drivers to supply more households with fresh produce. With the full support of Dubai Economy, we are looking forward to providing as much access to fresh produce across the UAE."

"We are excited to work with NRTC Fresh. This partnership will give our customers the opportunity to shop high quality fresh fruits and vegetables directly from a local supplier on InstaShop. Given that we partner only with the best, we are thrilled to include NRTC Fresh on our platforms and make sure that every household in Dubai has access to a reliable, convenient fresh produce delivery service," said John Tsioris, founder and CEO of InstaShop.

NRTC Fresh will continue operations as normal as customers can still enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables at the comfort of their home by placing their orders through the NRTC Fresh website, https://www.nrtcfresh.com/, or the App available on the App Store and Google Play.