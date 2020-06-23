Dubai Economy, DM cooperate to licence owners of agricultural and livestock farms in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The Business Registration & Licensing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy in co-operation with the Environment, Health and Safety sector in Dubai Municipality, DM, has licenced owners of agricultural and livestock farms in Dubai, covering sheep, livestock, chicken, eggs, milk and agricultural products to display their products at various retail outlets.

This cooperation is part of Dubai Municipality’s initiative ‘Dubai Farms,’ launched in 2013, and comes in line with the commitment of Dubai Economy and Dubai Municipality to support UAE nationals, as well as agricultural and livestock products, to enhance national food diversity and ensure its sustainability.

Walid Abdel Malik, Director of Business Registration Division in the BRL sector, underlined the importance of the agricultural and livestock sectors and the development of local food production, stating that they are part of the UAE’s national strategy to ensure national food security.

"The UAE is taking concerted efforts to build an agricultural sector that can contribute to food diversity and the national economy. Our nation has significant livestock wealth, which is an important component of food security as well as the economy. Through our licencing, we are supporting owners of productive farms in Dubai to further strengthen their business," said Abdel Malik.

He added, "The total number of activities in the agricultural and livestock sectors in Dubai has reached 34. They provide promising opportunities for achieving the goals of food security, and in driving innovation to strengthen agricultural and livestock productivity."

Fatma Ibrahim AlOtaibi, Head of Veterinary Services, Dubai Municipality, said, "The Veterinary Services Department in DM has rehabilitated 25 productive farms, and converted them from hobby farms to productive ones that generate additional income for their owners.

We are currently looking to increase the number of productive farms that apply veterinary health requirements during the coming period."

The list of licenced farms includes Al Ayas Farm for Vegetables, Fruits and Dates for supplying all vegetables, organic or otherwise, at the rate of 1 to 2 tonnes per month as well as 200 organic eggs produced daily and sold at one Dirham per egg. Other licenced entities include Al Awir Farm for Poultry and Rabbit Breeding; Altay for Livestock and Dairy Trade and Mahayas for Farming Seeds and Vegetables.

The business activities include: Advanced Growing of Vegetables, Melons, Roots & Tubers; Advanced Growing of Other Non- Perennial crops; Advanced Growing of Citrus Fruits; Advanced Growing of Palms & Fruits; Advanced Growing of Beverage Crops; Advanced Growing of Spices; Advanced Growing of Grains, Leguminous Crop & Oilseeds; Post-Harvest Crop Services; Agricultural Crops Trading; Sea-Based Aquaculture; Land-Based Aquaculture; Operations of Aquaculture Hatcheries; Aquaculture Post-Harvest Services; Local Aquaculture Products Trading.

The latest statistics showed that the total farms in Dubai has reached 2,000, total agricultural farms is 550, while total animal wealth is 340,000 of goats, sheep, cows and camels including: 180,000 sheep, 120,000 goats, 30,000 camels and 10,000 cows.

On the other hand, the total number of chicken produced in Dubai is 400,000 per year at the rate of 50,000 birds per cycle in 8 cycles per year. In addition 10,000 eggs, 10,000 litres of unpasteurized cow's milk, and 1000 litres of goat’s milk is also produced daily. The statistics also showed the production of 1,200 kilos of veal meat per month and 1,000 heads of rabbits.