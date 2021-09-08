UrduPoint.com

Dubai Economy, Du Partner To Facilitate Doing Business In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Dubai Economy and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the ‘Start @ du’ initiative to facilitate doing business in Dubai.

The MoU is in line with the joint commitment to promote excellence in providing smart services and initiatives that contribute to raising the competitiveness and sustainability of businesses in the emirate, which leads to strengthening Dubai's position as a global business hub.

The ‘Start @ du’ initiative will guide and assist the business community. Valuable fixed and mobile telecom solutions will enable business minds to launch their companies fast and pursue ideas through a comprehensive digital portal, helping achieve successful outcomes.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Hassan, CEO of Support Services sector in Dubai Economy, and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC.

"We are breaking new frontiers in our level of service excellence and contributing to the enhanced competitiveness of our economy. Dubai Economy is committed to following the directives of our leadership in leveraging the latest technology tools innovatively and creatively to provide advanced services that add to the happiness of our customers," said Hassan.

Abdulla Hassan added, "We are pleased to partner with du as the telecommunications sector is a fundamental fabric of modern society and, as businesses begin their journeys in Dubai, those involved can pursue their objectives with the infrastructure and solutions that du provides."

Fahad Al Hassawi said, "Ever since our establishment, du has abided by several imperative principles that have guided us in supporting societal progression and the business sector. Today, our enduring pledge to deliver ICT for all and proudly contribute to the transformation of our community is being demonstrated once more. Through the infrastructure, services, and guidance we provide, the business community can take great enthusiasm knowing telco platforms are immediately there for them to drive growth and realise business objectives. This move promises to boost both economic development and the Emirate’s status as an investment hub."

Customers who have acquired business licences from Dubai Economy will be presented with telco services and several non-telco digital enablers through startup packs, including domain registration and business enabling tools. For the mobile startup packs, fast and reliable network speeds and national minutes are among the benefits.

