Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highlight incentives for businesswomen

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Dubai Economy and the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) recently hosted a webinar to highlight the packages of incentives, services, and benefits that can support all UAE-based businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

The webinar was part of the monthly ‘Market Dialogue’ series conducted by Dubai Economy to provide an open platform to discuss subjects of interest to the business community.

Entitled "Empowering Her: Dubai Economy & Dubai Business Women Council Opens Doors for UAE Women", the webinar was also the first joint activity under the strategic partnership signed last April to support DBWC female entrepreneurs and provide them with various opportunities, services and facilities.

Through ‘Empowering Her,’ DBWC and Dubai Economy specifically sought to explain how female entrepreneurs and businesswomen can improve their competitiveness in the labour market.

Participants in the webinar discussed mechanisms of benefiting from the economic incentives provided by Dubai Economy and its agencies – Dubai SME, Dubai Industries and Exports, and Dubai FDI - to support businesses and entrepreneurs, and particularly to encourage women to engage actively and successfully in business.

The speakers shared their insights on how businesswomen and female entrepreneurs can address the challenges brought by Covid-19 and turn them into opportunities that support their professional aspirations in the labour market.

Mariam Al Afridi introduced participants to the services provided by Dubai Economy and its agencies to encourage more women to enter business.

"The entrepreneurial ecosystem and business environment in Dubai enable women to demonstrate their presence in diverse economic sectors and activities. Dubai Economy focuses on empowering female citizens and residents to become successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, as is evident across our strategies and services," said Al Afridi.

Also speaking at the webinar, Nadine Halabi lauded the virtual gathering, calling it the first fruit of the strategic partnership signed by DBWC and Dubai Economy to support women in all areas of work, and equip them with the necessary expertise, knowledge and facilities they need to enhance their awareness and ability to benefit from customized incentive packages provided by the Dubai Economy to the council’s members.

"The Council, under the supervision of Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President of the DBWC, has developed an integrated plan to empower women in the job market and support them with all available tools, including training, partnerships, services and initiatives that will ensure their success in Dubai, the ideal place where ambitious women can find an incubating environment for their ideas and creative projects," Halabi added.