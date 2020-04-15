UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Exempts Nine Food-related Activities From Closure During National Disinfection Programme

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dubai Economy exempts nine food-related activities from closure during National Disinfection Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Dubai's Department of Economic Development has issued a circular detailing food outlets exempted from closure during the National Disinfection Programme.

In a statement, the Department, otherwise known as Dubai Economy, said the following nine food trade activities have been exempted from closing so long as they meet coronavirus precautionary measures: meat trading, fruit and vegetable trading, roasters, mills, fish trading, coffee trading and tea trading.

Nuts, chocolates and sweet shops are allowed to remain open only if they are located inside shopping malls, according to the statement.

Dubai Economy added that individuals working in the aforementioned outlets must obtain a move permit from "dxbpermit.gov.ae."

It added that working hours for the said outlets were from 08:00 to 20:00, and that the outlets must adhere to guidelines issued on sanitisation and social distancing.

Dubai Economy will conduct inspection campaigns to make sure that the outlets comply to the relevant circulars.

Related Topics

Dubai From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

8 minutes ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

8 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

29 minutes ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

29 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.