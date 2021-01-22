Dubai Economy finds 17 violations of COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2021) Dubai Economy issued 17 fines to various commercial establishments yesterday for violations of precautionary guidelines against COVID-19. The violations, which were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing, were found during field inspections in open markets in Naif, Al Murar, Hor Al Anz, Al Sabkha, Al Garhoud, Ayal Nasir, and various shopping malls.

Overall, the inspections showed that 600 commercial establishments fully complied with the guidelines. The violations were found in establishments dealing in furniture, textiles, fresh and frozen meat, mobile phone and accessories, general trading and retail as well as the Tadbeer domestic worker services.

Dubai Economy said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners, reminding that any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website.