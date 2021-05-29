Dubai Economy finds 26 violations of COVID-19 guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) Ongoing field inspections by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial establishments saw 26 fines being issued for violation of precautionary guidelines against COVID-19 yesterday. The violations, detected in outlets spread across markets and malls, were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing.

Increased visitors numbers across malls during the recent 3-day super sale had seen a subsequent rise in the number of violations with shops failing to maintain social distancing protocols, especially near payment counters. Dubai Economy said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners to ensure public safety, focusing on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding.

Any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated, Dubai Economy reminded.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices they come across through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website.