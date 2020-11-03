Dubai Economy finds full compliance to COVID-19 guidelines in 652 businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of the inspections to verify compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures. For the third day in a row, no fines or warnings were issued during the inspections yesterday and overall, 652 commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy lauded the efforts made by the business community to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures. Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy has urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.