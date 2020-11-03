UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Finds Full Compliance To COVID-19 Guidelines In 652 Businesses

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Economy finds full compliance to COVID-19 guidelines in 652 businesses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of the inspections to verify compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures. For the third day in a row, no fines or warnings were issued during the inspections yesterday and overall, 652 commercial establishments were found to have fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy lauded the efforts made by the business community to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures. Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy has urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Business Dubai May Apple Market All From Top Huawei

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince approves new package of incen ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;UAE flag inspires us to strive harder for na ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor emphasise the ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;FCA&#039; forms consultation council with pr ..

51 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits FWO headquarters; lauds ..

2 seconds ago

Argentine President Says Wants to Send Ambassador ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.