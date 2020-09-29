Dubai Economy fines 10 businesses, warns 11 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 29th September 2020 (WAM) - The field inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy conducted 664 visits and inspection tours in open markets and various shopping centres across the emirate yesterday as part of verifying compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

During the tours, fines were imposed on 10 commercial establishments, eight of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and two for breaching physical distancing guidelines. The violating establishments included four gyms in Nadd Al Hamar, which were fined in cooperation with Dubai sports Council, in addition to six retail outlets in various shopping centres.

The field inspection teams also warned 11 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 643 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, Dubai Economy reminded, adding that any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public, will invite stern action.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.