Dubai Economy fines 11 businesses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across the emirate on Monday to ensure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s inspections, Dubai Economy imposed fines on 11 businesses – nine for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and two, for non-adherence to physical distancing, said Dubai Economy in a statement on Tuesday.

The violations were spotted in outlets operating in retail, shipping, installation of air-conditioning systems, general trade, ready-made garments, and security devices and equipment trade, as well as a money exchange and consumer complex. Two gyms were also fined, in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council.

The violating establishments were located in various shopping centres, and in Al Nahda, Al Khabaisi, Al Rigga, and Hor Al Anz East areas.

CCCP also warned two businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, CCCP found that 685 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Seeking the cooperation of all segments of the society in maintaining normal and safe business activity in the emirate, Dubai Economy said it is in regular contact with the public and private sectors to monitor the latest developments and enhance awareness of the guidelines and protocols applicable in light of the pandemic, in order to ensure total compliance and eliminate any practice that may endanger the community.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.