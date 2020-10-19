UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 11 Gyms In Cooperation With Dubai Sports Council For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Economy fines 11 gyms in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai sports Council, imposed fines on 11 gyms yesterday for violating the precautionary guidelines related to COVID-19.

The violations, which included employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and non-adherence to physical distancing were spotted while inspecting gyms located in Hor Al Anz, Al Qusais, Al Muhaisnah, and Al Murar areas.

Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures.

As part of educating establishments on the precautionary guidelines and their role in ensuring business continuity as well as in protecting employees and customers alike, the field inspection teams also warned a business for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 921 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

