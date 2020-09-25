Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) The field inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy continued its visits and inspection tours across the emirate to ensure commitment to precautionary measures enforced to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on 14 commercial establishments, mainly for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in establishments distributed in a number of shopping centres, as well as in Ayal Nasir, Al Daghaya, Al Khabaisi, Riggat Al Buteen, and Al Garhoud, and their activities included retailing, medical supplies, money exchange, shipping, and marketing management.

The field inspection teams also warned five other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 634 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat, which in turn contributed to the gradual return to the practice of commercial activities, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset. Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be brought to its attention by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also urged everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the 'Consumerrights.ae' website.