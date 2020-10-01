UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 17 Businesses, Warns 15 For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to various open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to ensure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures in force to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During the inspections yesterday Dubai Economy imposed fines on 17 commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in various establishments dealing in retail, general trade, customer service, textile and fabric, perfumes, pharmacy, grocery, shipping, and computer equipment, across shopping centres and in Al Muraqqabat, Al Daghaya, and Al Ras.

The inspectors also warned 15 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. The warnings aim to ensure the establishments’ commitment to the precautionary guidelines, and its role in ensuring the continuity of the businesses as well as the health and safety of their employees and customers alike.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 663 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat, which in turn has contributed to commercial activities resuming gradually, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate.

Dubai Economy also urged everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

