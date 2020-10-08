UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 2 Businesses Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on two commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in establishments located in Al Muraqqabat and Riggat Al Buteen areas, and their activities included building materials trade, and commercial brokerage. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 748 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

