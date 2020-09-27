Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy conducted 673 inspection visits in a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday. The visits were aimed to ensure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures in force to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During the visits Dubai Economy imposed fines on 22 commercial establishments, 19 of them for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks and three for breaching physical distancing guidelines. Six of the violating establishments were bodybuilding gyms and they were fined in co-operation with the Dubai sports Council. The other businesses fined were from different trades, including retailing, readymade garments, textiles & fabrics, transaction& follow-up services, sewing & embroidery, mill, mobile phones, building materials, and general trade.

The violating businesses were from different locations including International City, Al Murar, and Ayal Nasir, in addition to a number of shopping centres.

The field inspection teams also warned two other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 649 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, Dubai Economy reminded, adding that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.