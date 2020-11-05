Dubai Economy fines 3 businesses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 4th November 2020 (WAM) - Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on three retail outlets in a shopping centre for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 748 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.