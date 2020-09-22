UrduPoint.com
Dubai Economy Fines 4 Businesses And Warns 18 For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Dubai Economy imposed fines on four retail outlets yesterday as teams from its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector continued their inspections across open markets and shopping centres in the emirate to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the four outlets three were fined for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks while the fourth one was found to have breached physical distancing guidelines.

The field inspection teams also warned 18 other commercial establishments for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Dubai Economy stressed that the warnings aim to educate establishments about the necessity of commitment and its role in ensuring the continuity of their business as well as the safety of their employees and customers. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 691 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be brought to its attention by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Dubai Economy is working closely with public and private sector partners to identify the most important developments related to COVID-19, promote awareness on the guidelines and protocols in force, and ensure that everyone adheres to them and not commit anything that endanger the society.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

