Dubai Economy Fines 4 Businesses, Warns 2 For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses, warns 2 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate yesterday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines on four commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in establishments located in a shopping centre as well as in Naif, Al Dhagaya, and Ayal Nasir areas, and their activities included retail, textile and fabric trade, perfume trade, and sewing and embroidery.

As part of educating establishments on the importance of the precautionary guidelines, and their role in ensuring business continuity as well as in protecting their employees and customers alike, the field inspection teams also warned two other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections yesterday found that 733 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Stressing that public health is a top priority, Dubai Economy reminded that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be reported by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

