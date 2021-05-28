UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Economy Fines 49 Restaurants And Cafes For Allowing Dine-in Beyond Permitted Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Economy fines 49 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy imposed fines on 49 restaurants, cafes and cafeterias for failing to comply with the precautionary measure against COVID-19, which prohibits restaurants from allowing dine-in after 1 A.M. Restaurants are allowed to deliver orders normally after 1 A.M.

The violating restaurants and cafes were concentrated mostly in Al Karama, Jumeirah, Satwa, Al Muraqabat and Al Riqqa. The inspections teams from Dubai Economy also issued fines to four stores in Mirdif City Centre during the recent three-day super sale for non-compliance with the precautionary guidelines on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Dubai Economy will continue to inspect commercial establishments in the emirate to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on consumers to report any violation of the precautionary measures via the Dubai Consumer App available on the Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or via the consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600545555

Related Topics

Google Dubai Sale Apple From Huawei

Recent Stories

Stakeholders approve new curriculum from grades 6- ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

32 minutes ago

Another Ship Briefly Runs Aground in Suez Canal, N ..

4 minutes ago

WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian ..

32 minutes ago

APCC approves federal PSDP of Rs 900 bn for FY22

4 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital to establish heat stro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.