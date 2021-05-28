Dubai Economy fines 49 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in beyond permitted hours

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy imposed fines on 49 restaurants, cafes and cafeterias for failing to comply with the precautionary measure against COVID-19, which prohibits restaurants from allowing dine-in after 1 A.M. Restaurants are allowed to deliver orders normally after 1 A.M.

The violating restaurants and cafes were concentrated mostly in Al Karama, Jumeirah, Satwa, Al Muraqabat and Al Riqqa. The inspections teams from Dubai Economy also issued fines to four stores in Mirdif City Centre during the recent three-day super sale for non-compliance with the precautionary guidelines on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Dubai Economy will continue to inspect commercial establishments in the emirate to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on consumers to report any violation of the precautionary measures via the Dubai Consumer App available on the Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or via the consumerrights.ae website, or by calling 600545555