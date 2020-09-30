Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for violating COVID-19 guidelines

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Field inspections conducted by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy across various open markets and shopping centres yesterday saw five establishments being fined and three, warned for violating precautionary guidelines relating to COVID-19.

The fines were imposed for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violating establishments were from Nadd Al Hammar, Port Seed and Naif, and were engaged in varied activities, including retail, air-conditioning installation, wholesale trading, textiles and fabrics.

The warnings were issued for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required. Overall, inspections yesterday found that 680 shops and establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. Compliance is critical to the gradual return to safe and normal commercial activity that Dubai has achieved, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset in the emirate, Dubai Economy reminded, adding that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance found during its inspections, or that may be reported by consumers and the public.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.